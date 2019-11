During an appearance on the After The Bell podcast, Ric Flair commented on how he is medically cleared to take bumps again in WWE.

“I’ve been cleared, by the way Corey.

That’s a secret, I’ve been cleared. I’ve got a medical release. So, never, ever forget who the dirtiest player in the game is, man. I’ll be equipped and ready, in the words of Pedro Morales, for any kind of action!”