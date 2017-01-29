ric-flair

Ric Flair On John Cena’s Big Win, WWE Elimination Chamber Promo, RAW Stars In KFC Commercial (Video)

– Below is a promo for the February 12th WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, which will see new WWE Champion John Cena defend his title inside the Chamber:

– Speaking of Cena, he has now tied 16-time world champion Ric Flair with the win over AJ Styles at the Royal Rumble tonight. The WWE Hall of Famer tweeted the following to Cena after the match:

– Below is a new KFC commercial with Enzo Amore and Big Cass. The ad premiered during tonight’s Rumble pay-per-view.

