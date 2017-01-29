Ric Flair On John Cena’s Big Win, WWE Elimination Chamber Promo, RAW Stars In KFC Commercial (Video)
– Below is a promo for the February 12th WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, which will see new WWE Champion John Cena defend his title inside the Chamber:
IN TWO WEEKS: New @WWE Champion @JohnCena will defend his title inside the #EliminationChamber, only on @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/ldKyGEB8aX
— WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2017
– Speaking of Cena, he has now tied 16-time world champion Ric Flair with the win over AJ Styles at the Royal Rumble tonight. The WWE Hall of Famer tweeted the following to Cena after the match:
Congrats on #16 @JohnCena! Never Forget…
To be the man, you gotta beat the man – WOOOOO!
— Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) January 30, 2017
– Below is a new KFC commercial with Enzo Amore and Big Cass. The ad premiered during tonight’s Rumble pay-per-view.