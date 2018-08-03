Ric Flair On Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar At SummerSlam, Health Issues

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated to talk about various topics. Here are the highlights.

Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns at SummerSlam:

“This is a big couple of weeks for wrestling. WWE has come up with something creative for Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar, and I’m really looking forward to watching. It’s not the individuals who make the match any more, it’s the promotion. The fact that Roman has wrestled Brock three different times and not been successful shows the constant belief from the company that Roman’s ready to be the leader.”

Recovery from serious health issues:

“It’s almost a year ago, August 14, when I went through everything with my surgery. But now I feel great. I just had another surgery a couple weeks ago to reverse the stoma. Now I need a couple of months of rest, and I still can’t work out yet, but I feel fantastic. It’s a miracle.”

