Ric Flair Parts Ways With Agent, The Rock Praises Jinder Mahal and The Singh Brothers

– Ric Flair announced on social media that he has parted ways with his agent, Melinda Morris Zanoni of Legacy Talent Entertainment, LLC. Zanoni had tweeted about Flair’s health problems in recent weeks. Here is a brief statement:

“As of Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017, I have parted ways with Melinda Morris Zanoni and Legacy Talent Entertainment, LLC. I Will Announce New Representation Tomorrow. I’m looking forward to the new beginning and the great opportunities that await me. WOOOOO!”

– The Rock recently praised Jinder Mahal and the Singh Brothers with the following message on Twitter: