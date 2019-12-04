Ric Flair Pulled From Event Due To ‘Unforeseen Circumstances’

HOG Wrestling announced the following on Instagram:
From Ric Flair wife…
“Sorry to inform you last minute but Ric has to cancel Saturday due to unforeseen circumstances”
We want to apologize to all our fans for this situation BUT we would all agree health comes first so we hope everything is ok. all meet and greet pre orders will be returned.
