Ric Flair Reportedly Hospitalized For Heart-Related Issues

Ric Flair was hospitalized Saturday morning for heart-related issues, Ryan Satin of ProWrestlingSheet.com reports.

Flair was apparently taken to an ICU after being admitted by his family but his management team hasn’t confirmed the details.

Flair’s rep released a brief statement:

“Yes, Ric is checked into a hospital for some routine monitoring. No, there is no reason to panic. Yes, we’d like to thank his fiancé & the incredible hospital staff who are providing the best care. No, we cannot answer any personal questions. Yes, Ric would want you to go out and have a great weekend … Nature Boy style!”

