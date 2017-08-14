Ric Flair Reportedly Suffering From Heart Failure, Placed In Medically Induced Coma

Details are beginning to surface on Ric Flair’s condition after the wrestling legend was hospitalized over the weekend for what his representative described as “tough medical issues.”

According to both Main Event Radio and Fightful.com founder Jimmy Van, Flair has been placed in a medically induced coma. Main Event Radio says Flair is suffering from heart failure due to alcoholic cardiomyopathy.

Ric Flair's heart is failing due to alcoholic cardiomyopathy. Is in an induced coma in ICU. Hoping he is able to recover. Praying for him.. pic.twitter.com/yusRqn4dyH — Main Event Radio (@maineventradio) August 14, 2017

@FightfulOnline I'm told from sources close to the situation, as of this morning Ric Flair was in a medically induced coma. — Jimmy Van (@jimmyvan74) August 14, 2017

In Flair’s 2004 autobiography To Be the Man, he said that he suffers from alcoholic cardiomyopathy. The condition is a result of prolonged alcohol abuse and can result in heart failure. The effects of the alcohol damage the myocardium where it is unable to efficiently pump blood.

As noted, head WWE producer Michael Hayes saw Flair on Sunday prior to flying to Boston for Raw and tweeted, “I saw @RicFlairNatrBoy before I flew to Boston yesterday I can assure that he needs everyone’s prayers and positive vibes. Thx in advance!!”

I can assure that he needs everyone's prayers and positive vibes. Thx in advance!! — Michael PS Hayes (@MichaelPSHayes1) August 14, 2017

