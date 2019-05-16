Ric Flair Rushed To The Hospital For Serious Issue

TMZ.com is reporting that Ric Flair has been rushed to an Atlanta-area hospital after suffering a “very serious” medical emergency this morning.

TMZ noted that “we’re told Flair was in the Atlanta area when something went wrong. The 70-year-old WWE legend was initially taken to the emergency room to be treated.”

Flair almost died from a medical scare in 2017 when was placed in a medically induced coma for 11 days after his intestine ruptured.

TMZ reached out to Flair’s people but haven’t gotten any response yet on his condition.