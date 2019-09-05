Ric Flair Speaks Out About His Legal Issues With WWE

In an interview with TMZ.com, Ric Flair talked about filing a trademark for the term “The Man.” Flair stated that he wanted to be paid by WWE for the term being used by Becky Lynch but the company blew him off. Flair said he tried to speak with Triple H but an agreement still couldn’t be reached so Flair filed the trademark. Flair mentioned that his daughter Charlotte is mad at him over the situation but he still supports the women’s division and doesn’t have any “beef” with Becky.

“When I almost died two years ago, one person stayed by me [his wife Wendy]. The whole time – 31 days in the ICU, 12 days while I was dying on a respirator – and I’m gonna take care of her, and her family, and my family that has taken care of me no matter what. I don’t care what the WWE thinks of me personally, I know they love me, but obviously they’ve lost respect for me,” said Flair.

Flair added that he’s fine with Becky using the term but he wants to be able to provide for his family.

You can check out the interview below: