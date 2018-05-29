Ric Flair – Statue for WrestleMania 33

Technology has a way of just goofing up things. What a cool surprise it would have been. Seeing a Ric Flair Statue being unveiled at WWE WrestleMania Axxess. If tradition holds, the WWE universe and the entire world will get to see it for the first time at Axxess.

Sean Perry leaked the story. The model posted photos on social media with the caption, “Sooooo, the other day a studio did a full body mold of me for a statue of Ric Flair (in his prime), for the WWE Hall of Fame.” You would think someone would deny it. But no, the only thing that is there is a source saying the statement is not false.

This might be a little too thin to go on but for any real WWE fan it is enough to start thinking of the possibilities. And really, is it that absurd? That they are going to make a statue of the legendary Ric Flair, the nature boy. It is not like the WWE does not already have other statues of wrestling greats. The WWE has made statues for Bruno Sammartino, the Ultimte Warrior, Andre the Giant and Dusty Rhodes.

