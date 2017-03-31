Ric Flair Statue Revealed At WWE WrestleMania Axxess In Orlando (Video)

Triple H, Sting and Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat were on hand at WrestleMania 33 Axxess tonight in Orlando to reveal a new statue for WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair. Flair’s family, including Charlotte Flair, were also in attendance. Video and a photo can be seen at the end of this post.

WWE announced the following on the reveal:

Ric Flair statue revealed at WrestleMania Axxess ORLANDO — “The Nature Boy” Ric Flair will stand immortal for all time. At WrestleMania Axxess on Thursday night, a life-sized statue of the stylin’, profilin’, limousine riding, jet flying, kiss-stealing, wheelin’ n’ dealin’ son of a gun was revealed in front of hundreds of members of the WWE Universe and the two-time WWE Hall of Famer himself. The presentation puts the 16-time World Champion in an exclusive club of legendary competitors who have been immortalized in bronze by New York City-based sculptor Karen Atta, who has also constructed statues of Andre The Giant, Dusty Rhodes, Bruno Sammartino and The Ultimate Warrior.