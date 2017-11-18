Ric Flair Sues Ex-Manager For Allegedly Stealing Money From Him

Ric Flair is suing Legacy Talent and Entertainment — the company that represented him for several years until he parted ways with them in September.

TMZ first reported on the lawsuit today, noting that Flair is alleging Legacy Talent and Entertainment owes him at least $46,000 after hiring a lawyer to look into his finances. Of that money, Flair is saying they didn’t inform him about $25,000 they received from First Row Films, which is Rory Karpf’s production company. Karpf directed ESPN’s 30 for 30 documentary on Flair.

The TMZ report states that Flair also noticed a $12,000 royalty advance he never got for an endorsement deal with Jake’s Fireworks. Flair says Legacy Talent and Entertainment told him they were using the money to pay legal bills when he inquired about it, something Flair denies he approved.

Shortly after his health scare earlier this year, Flair announced that he was parting ways with Legacy Talent and Entertainment and their CEO Melinda Morris Zanoni. He is now being represented by Get Engaged Media.