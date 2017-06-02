Ric Flair Super Bowl Commercial Banned (Video)
Published On 02/06/2017 | News
For those that were hoping to see Ric Flair’s Papa Flair Super Bowl commercial during Sunday’s big game will be sadden to find out that it did not air because it was banned.
According to Flair, his ad was banned from airing during Sunday’s New England Patriots vs. Atlanta Falcons’ game because of “performance-enhancing” deals.
To Be The Man You Got To Beat The Man & @PapaFlairs thinks the Falcons will Rise Up to the occasion! #RiseUp #PapaFlair pic.twitter.com/X0hpMjziLc
— Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) February 5, 2017