ric-flair

Ric Flair Super Bowl Commercial Banned (Video)

Published On 02/06/2017 | By PWMania.com Staff | News

For those that were hoping to see Ric Flair’s Papa Flair Super Bowl commercial during Sunday’s big game will be sadden to find out that it did not air because it was banned.

According to Flair, his ad was banned from airing during Sunday’s New England Patriots vs. Atlanta Falcons’ game because of “performance-enhancing” deals.

Like this Article? Share it!

About The Author

PWMania.com.com is recognized throughout the entire professional wrestling industry as one of the top sources for accurate and up-to-date professional wrestling news, rumors, and information.