Ric Flair Talks About WWE Starrcade, His Health, ESPN 30 For 30 Special

WWE Legend Ric Flair recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated. Here are some of the highlights:

On attending WWE Starrcade:

“I love being around the guys,” said Flair. “It’s been a while since I’ve seen everyone.”



On his health:

“I’m doing a little better every day,” said Flair. “People’s support means the world to me. Since I’ve been able to communicate again, I can’t thank people enough for their support. I’ve been overwhelmed by it. And the respect from my peers, even the guys 30 years younger than me, showed me so much respect and it meant the world to me. I’m a lucky guy in a lucky place in life.”



On his ESPN 30 for 30 special:

“ESPN wanted me to be honest, and I gave them the best I could,” said Flair. “I didn’t pull any punches. There are always going to be things that are upsetting, but I thought they were very fair to me. The reactions I’ve got from people have been really good, including from professional athletes and pro coaches, and that’s always real nice to hear.”