Ric Flair & The Undertaker At ESPN Screening, Cathy Kelley On Under Siege (Video), Halloween

– Above is the latest WWE Now video with Cathy Kelley looking at the SmackDown’s big “Under Siege” attack at Monday’s RAW and the post-show social media videos from various blue brand Superstars plus other Twitter reactions.

– WWE has a new poll asking fans which current Superstar are they or someone they know dressing up as for Halloween this year – RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss, Bayley, Becky Lynch, The New Day, Bray Wyatt, Charlotte Flair, The Shield, The Fashion Police, “The Demon” Finn Balor, John Cena, The Hardy Boyz, Naomi, Sasha Banks, Shinsuke Nakamura or other. As of this writing, 21% voted for other and 21% voted for The Shield while 14% went with The Demon, 7% for Cena, 6% for Bliss, 6% for Banks, 5% for Nakamura, 5% for Breezango, 4% for Wyatt, 4% for The Hardys, 3% for The New Day, 2% for Becky, 1% for Bayley, 1% for Naomi and 0% for Flair.

– It appears there is a second special screening for ESPN’s “30 For 30” special on WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair in Atlanta tonight. In a correction from earlier, the first screening on Wednesday night took place in New York City. We will have more coverage from the event later on but here is a backstage photo of The Nature Boy with The Undertaker: