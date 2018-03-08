Ric Flair To Star In Upcoming Pro Wrestling Movie

The Wrap has released an article on WWE Hall of Famer signing on to make his feature film acting debut.

The 16-time World Heavyweight Champion will play the president of a pro wrestling promotion in an R-rated movie titled Uncle Steamroller & Champion Rabbit, which is currently in development.

In the film, Uncle Steamroller attempts to stage his comeback on. Uncle Steamroller is a “dejected Iraq war veteran” who is struggling to regain his Heavyweight Title while being managed by a failed motivational speaker.

Flair will play the president of the World Wrestling Union. Flair had the following to say about the project

“I really like this wonderfully written script and find it to be very entertaining. The edgy sense of humor is great, but the story also has a good heart. I’m expecting the inspirational story line will appeal to fans that extend beyond my loyal core wrestling base, and I am seriously looking forward to getting this film in front of worldwide audiences. Wooooooooooooooooo!”