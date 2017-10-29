Ric Flair’s Advice For People That Want To Be Like Him

In an interview with APNews.com, Ric Flair had some strong words for people that want to follow in his footsteps:

“Going forward, I want people to take my advice as opposed to wanting to be or act like me,” Flair said. “There’s a lot of 20-year-old kids that want to be Ric Flair. That’s cool if it’s in a good context. But if it’s drinking to relieve stress or cope with life, that’s not the answer.”

Flair also continues to vow that he’s done drinking alcohol:

“I wouldn’t even begin to think about drinking. If you ever hear that I’m out drinking again, say, ‘Ric, you (dummy), you deserve whatever you get.’”

The article also noted that Flair’s hospital bills hit the million dollar mark with Flair being stuck owing into the six-figures even with insurance.