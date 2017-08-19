Ric Flair’s Agent Provides Further Update On His Condition

Regarding Ric Flair’s surgery this past Monday and recovery, his agent Melinda Morris Zanoni posted the following update on Twitter:

“Out of respect 4 family priv there has not been an official @RicFlairNatrBoy update-has led 2 false info. Don’t believe everything u read. Happy 2 report @RicFlairNatrBoy is awake, communicating & progressing..but there are complications so needs rest for the 1st time in 40 yrs. He did cut a promo on a nurse yesterday so anyone that knows @RicFlairNatrBoy knows that’s a very, very good sign 😉. On behalf of @RicFlairNatrBoy THANK YOU 4 the outpouring of prayers & well wishes (altho the offers 4 a kidney seemed a little excessive :). The man outlived a plane crash & being struck by lightening, he is a survivor.Grateful 4 all the love & respect sent @RicFlairNatrBoy way 🙏🏻.”

