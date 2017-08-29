Ric Flair’s Fiancee Provides Update On His Recovery

Ric Flair’s fiancee Wendy Barlow (Fifi The Maid in WCW) posted the following update on Facebook about his recovery from surgery:

“I wanted to update everyone on Ric’s progress as so many people have been reaching out and offering their Prayers and Support. He is doing very well for a man who has been through so much! He will begin Physical Therapy shortly and will be stronger than ever and back out enjoying all the fans sooner than you would think. I can honestly say I have witnessed a miracle.”

The following message was also posted on Flair’s Twitter account: