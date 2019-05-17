Ric Flair’s Surgery Postponed Due To Complications

Ric Flair was scheduled to have a medical procedure done today. However, Flair’s surgery has reportedly been rescheduled due to “complications” and it will now take place on Monday.

Here is what TMZ.com noted about the situation:

Doctors planned on performing a procedure on Flair on Friday — but now, Barlow says there are other medical issues that need to be addressed before Ric goes under the knife.

The specific procedure is unclear at this point but we’ve been told Nature Boy has had 4 heart surgeries over the past few months … and that seems to be a concern as they move forward with his care.