Ric Flair’s Wife Issues Statement About His Health

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Ric Flair’s wife Wendy Barlow issued the following statement to TMZ.com regarding her husband’s health:

“Due to ongoing health complications, Ric was taken to the hospital and is expected to undergo a procedure tomorrow morning, after which he expects to fully recovery.”

Here are the full comments from Conrad Thompson earlier today:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR