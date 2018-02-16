Rich Swann Confirmed For House Of Hardcore Events

Tommy Dreamer announced Twitter that former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Rich Swann, who parted ways with the WWE on Thursday, will appear at three upcoming House Of Hardcore events.
House of Hardcore 38 takes place in St. James, New York, at House of Hardcore 39 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and at House of Hardcore 40 in New Orleans, Louisiana during WrestleMania week.
3/23 @HouseofHardcore 38 St.James NY
3/24 @HouseofHardcore 39
PHILLY
4/7 @HouseofHardcore 40
New Orleans
Tickets & infohttps://t.co/3hQxwCl5kU
— Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) February 16, 2018