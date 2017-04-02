Rich Swann Injury Update

WWE announced during SmackDown Live this week that Rich Swann would be unable to complete on 205 Live.

Rich Swann is actually dealing with a foot injury, and this was not part of the storyline. It’s being said that he could be out of action for a couple of weeks. WWE will still have him appear on camera, however he will not be working any matches while he heals.

In regards to when the injury took place, it appears Swann suffered the injury during his altercation with Neville on Monday’s episode of RAW.