WWE TLC Main Event Stats, Rich Swann Loses A Lock At TLC (Video), Drew Gulak – TLC

Kayla Braxton talking to Rich Swann and Cedric Alexander after they defeated Brian Kendrick and Jack Gallagher at WWE TLC. Cedric says he knew he needed back-up when the problem with Gallagher and Kendrick came up, and he knew the best person to call on would be his good friend Swann, who reveals that he lost a dreadlock or two during the match. They also tease that we may see more of them as a tag team on RAW in the future.

– The WWE TLC event marked just the 4th time in WWE history where a 5-on-3 Handicap Match happened on TV or pay-per-view. On a related note, a team of 5 Superstars has never defeated a team of 3 Superstars. For those who missed it, the TLC main event saw RAW General Manager Kurt Angle team with RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose to defeat Kane, Braun Strowman, Cesaro, Sheamus and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz.

– As noted, Drew Gulak’s PowerPoint presentation was nixed from the WWE TLC Kickoff pre-show due to time constraints but he did appear in a quick segment where he interrupted Renee Young, Peter Rosenberg and David Otunga on the pre-show panel. Gulak tweeted the following on his segment being pulled:

Silenced by the "big wigs" again. (We know that's a wig, @ReneeYoungWWE; you're not fooling anyone.) Down with big wigs; up with big ideas! — Drew Gulak (@DrewGulak) October 22, 2017

It looks like Gulak was still planning on hosting the segment just before the pre-show began as he posted the following with less than two hours until the show hit the air: