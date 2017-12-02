Rich Swann Returns To Action, WWE Looks At Lei’D Tapa (Video), 205 Live In Slow Motion
– Below is slow motion video from this week’s Fatal 5 Way Elimination Match on WWE 205 Live, which saw Jack Gallagher become the new #1 contender to WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville.
– Rich Swann returned to the ring at Saturday’s WWE live event in Anchorage, Alaska. He lost to WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville. Swann had been out of action after suffering a minor foot injury on the January 30th RAW.
– We noted before that former TNA Knockout Lei’D Tapa was among those at the recent WWE Performance Center tryouts. WWE posted this video looking at the former Gut Check winner:
Could @LeiD_Tapa be the next big thing in the @WWE Women's Division? She made her presence known at the @WWEPerformCtr tryout! pic.twitter.com/oCTQ1OL85b
— WWE (@WWE) February 12, 2017