Rich Swann To Retire From Pro Wrestling

Back in December, Rich Swann was arrested in Gainesville, FL and was being charged with Kidnapping and False Imprisonment, which is a third-degree felony in Florida that is punishable by up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine if convicted. The charges were later dropped. However, it was announced last month that Swann and WWE parted ways.

Although Swann has picked up post-WWE bookings, he posted on Twitter that when he finishes up his current bookings that he will retire from pro wrestling. He sent out the following:

After all the bookings ive taken im so scared to step in the ring but i cant wait lol. But after there done i will be retiring. Thank you for taking the chance on my name — Richard Swann (@GottaGetSwann) March 8, 2018