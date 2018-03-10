Rich Swann To Wrestle At Tonight’s CZW Proving Grounds Show

The following was sent to us:

CZW “Proving Grounds” on March 10 in NJ: Rich Swann, Tangled Web



CZWrestling.com – Combat Zone Wrestling sees the return of Rich Swann and a Tangled Web Match on Saturday, March 10 at Colossal Sports Academy at The Coliseum, 333 Preston Avenue in Voorhees, NJ at 8 pm for “Proving Grounds”.



JUST ADDED: Rich Swann faces Joe Gacy!



Also at #ProvingGrounds:

In a Tangled Web Match, Matt Tremont faces Brandon Kirk



CZW World Heavyweight champion Rickey Shane Page and CZW Wired TV champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman sign the contract for the upcoming match (but, hey, it’s CZW…)



CZW Tag Team champions The Rep (Nate Wallace, Dave McCall) w/ Maven Bentley vs. The Awakening (G-Raver, Stockade)



Joey Janela w/ Penelope Ford vs. Ace Romero



Trifecta, three three-way matches, with a final three way, to enter “Best of the Best”



CZW returns on Saturday, April 7 for “Welcome to the Combat Zone” at The Sugar Mill, 1021 Convention Center Blvd in New Orleans, LA at 3 pm featuring Jeff Cobb vs Joe Gacy; Will Ospreay, Sami Callihan, Joey Ryan, Dezmond Xavier, CZW Wired champion Maxwell Jacon Friedman, CZW World Heavyweight champion Rickey Shane Page, and more.



Then see CZW “Best of the Best” takes place Saturday, April 14 at The Colossal Sports Academy featuring Tessa Blanchard, David Starr, Brandon Kirk, Dan Barry, Curt Stallion, and more!



Announcements coming almost every day! Stay with the action of CZW and more at CZWstudios.com.



