Rich Swann’s Attorney Releases Statement On His Arrest

As noted, Rich Swann was arrested early Sunday morning in Gainesville, FL. Swann is being charged with Kidnapping and False Imprisonment, which is a third-degree felony in Florida that is punishable by up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine if convicted.

He is also being charged with Battery, which is a first degree misdemeanor that is punishable with up to one year in jail or 12 months probation and a $1,000 fine if convicted.

Ian M. Pickens of Meldon Law filed a note of appearance in Alachua County court to declare he and his firm will be representing Swann.

“At this point, no criminal charges have been filed officially against him so depending on how that process plays out will determine our scope of representation,” Pickens told Sporting News. “We’re hopeful for a fair and quick resolution on behalf of Mr. Swann, but ultimately the state attorney will make their decision (on potential charges) when they deem it appropriate.”