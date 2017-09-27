Ricky Morton Responds To Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson, RAW Social Media Score, Total Bellas

– Above and below are preview clips for tonight’s Total Bellas episode on the E! network.

– Monday’s WWE RAW ranked #2 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen’s social media TV ratings, behind The Voice. RAW had 223,000 interactions with 38,000 unique authors on Twitter. This is up from last week’s 196,000 Twitter interactions with 40,000 unique authors. RAW also had 173,000 Facebook interactions with 122,000 unique authors, down from last week’s 177,000 interactions with 126,000 unique authors on Facebook.

– As noted, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson issued a Twitter challenge to WWE Hall of Famers The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express on Tuesday for a match at the November 25th WWE Starrcade live event in Greensboro, NC. WWE previously announced that both Ricky Morton and Robert Gibson would be in attendance for the event. Morton replied to the challenge earlier, seen below:

Well Well You better bring those boys from Greasy OK, and wind them up @KarlAndersonWWE https://t.co/1SB8PahraH — School of Morton (@RealRickyMorton) September 27, 2017