Ricochet Comments On His Current Position In WWE

Ricochet responded to some fan comments about how he is being utilized in WWE so far:

Again, I believe I have the most wins on Raw this year. Plus won a Title within a couple months of arriving to raw. I love being a portrayed as a superhero to hopefully millions of children and people around the world. The entire @WWEUniverse pushes me to be better everyday. https://t.co/lOckSrmZt3 — WWE’s resident Superhero 👑 (@KingRicochet) November 3, 2019

Oh no, I am not bothered at all my man. I love engaging with my fans. Whether they agree with me or not. They have a right to express how they feel. I simply just give my thoughts back and hopefully they understand where I’m coming from. Nothing but love here. https://t.co/3D0xaFm9fj — WWE’s resident Superhero 👑 (@KingRicochet) November 3, 2019