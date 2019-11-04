Ricochet Comments On His Current Position In WWE

Ricochet responded to some fan comments about how he is being utilized in WWE so far:
Again, I believe I have the most wins on Raw this year. Plus won a Title within a couple months of arriving to raw.
I love being a portrayed as a superhero to hopefully millions of children and people around the world.
The entire @WWEUniverse pushes me to be better everyday. https://t.co/lOckSrmZt3
Oh no, I am not bothered at all my man. I love engaging with my fans.
Whether they agree with me or not. They have a right to express how they feel.
I simply just give my thoughts back and hopefully they understand where I’m coming from.
Nothing but love here. https://t.co/3D0xaFm9fj
I don’t think it’s hate, per say.
I think it’s passionate fans that only want to see me be utilized to the best of my abilities.
Which I think @WWENXT AND @WWE both are doing an amazing job at. https://t.co/dOSTKBtrh8
