Ricochet Comments On His WWE NXT Debut

As noted, Ricochet signed with the sports entertainment company last month and made an appearance in the crowd at last weekend’s NXT Takeover: Philly event on the WWE Network.

WWE was in Atlanta, GA at Center Stage on Friday night for the NXT TV tapings. Ricochet worked a singles match at the tapings, which marked his NXT in-ring debut.

“Still on a high from last night. Just wanted to say thank you to all the fans and really everyone who made it possible! Because of you a 15 year old kid is living his dream. #NXT #IMakeThisLookGood”