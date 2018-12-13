Ricochet Gives Praise To Tyler Breeze, Match Set For WWE NXT Episode

– As seen on this week’s episode of WWE NXT on the WWE Network, Ricochet defeated the returning Tyler Breeze in his NXT North American Title Open Challenge. Following the match, WWE released this video of Ricochet being interviewed where he praised the current Raw superstar. You can check it out here:

Ricochet defeated Adam Cole at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn 4 on August 18, 2018, to win the title.

– A big match for next week’s episode of NXT has been set as Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke will go up against Dakota Kai and Io Shirai in a tag team match, which marks the in-ring television debuts for the members of “The Four Horsewomen of MMA.”