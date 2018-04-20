Ricochet On Adjusting To The WWE Style, Coming Up With His Name, Goals, More

WWE NXT star Ricochet recently spoke with WWE.com to talk about various topics. Here are the highlights:

WWE.COM: How much have you had to adjust your life since joining NXT four months ago?

RICOCHET: It’s really not been difficult at all. Maybe because everyone at the WWE Performance Center, from the talent to the coaches, have been super cool and have helped me with everything. I can’t thank them enough.

WWE.COM: You’ve obviously had a lot of time to hone your craft. What’s the motivation behind your innovative style?

RICOCHET: Well, my style is a combination of all my favorite wrestlers growing up, between AJ Styles, Matt Sydal (aka Evan Bourne), Amazing Red, Jack Evans and a lot of The Rock. (Laughs) But I try to take something from all those guys and combine it into what I wanted to be inside the ring.

WWE.COM: How did you come up with the name Ricochet?

RICOCHET: Looking at my in-ring style, it just seemed like an obvious choice. I actually hated the name originally. But since then, it has grown to become a part of me just as much as my birth name.

WWE.COM: What is your current career goal?

RICOCHET: Honestly, when I first started, I never thought I’d make it to the WWE. So now that I am here, my only goal is to become the best performer I can be and try to be an inspiration for my son and anyone, really, who doesn’t think their dreams are possible because of where they’re from or their circumstances. If I can inspire even one person to follow their dreams, then it will all be worth it!