Ricochet Responds To Criticism, 11/11 WWE RAW Viewership

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

– Ricochet responded to a fan that has criticized WWE for putting him in the men’s Survivor Series match:

– This week’s WWE RAW drew 2.058 million viewers. Last week’s RAW drew 2.135 million viewers and RAW from 11/12/18 drew 2,450 million viewers. Here were the hourly numbers:

2.358
2.063
1.753

