Ricochet Responds To Criticism, 11/11 WWE RAW Viewership

– Ricochet responded to a fan that has criticized WWE for putting him in the men’s Survivor Series match:

For people who are wanting to know why I got added to the #SurvivorSeries team over others. Maybe it’s because I have the best win-loss on Raw? Not a brag, but a visualization of years of hard work and dedication to my craft. This is something I do not take for granted. https://t.co/2J8JFe5uWi — WWE’s resident Superhero 👑 (@KingRicochet) November 12, 2019

My guy, you gotta remember I just got here not even a year ago and I plan on being here a long time. I feel like I’ve accomplished a lot in 9 months. So just relax, I’ve got this. It’s all apart of the plan. https://t.co/Ldgzf23Ktc — WWE’s resident Superhero 👑 (@KingRicochet) November 12, 2019

– This week’s WWE RAW drew 2.058 million viewers. Last week’s RAW drew 2.135 million viewers and RAW from 11/12/18 drew 2,450 million viewers. Here were the hourly numbers:

2.358

2.063

1.753