Ricochet Sets Record Straight About Kacy Catanzaro

In an interview with SI.com, Ricochet set the record straight regarding his girlfriend Kacy Catanzaro possibly being done with WWE NXT:

“She’s still with the company. She’s not retired at all and she’s not injured. It’s a tough sport and we’re all hurting, but there is nothing wrong with her.

I don’t know [if she’ll wrestle again]. She’s very family-oriented and she wants kids, so she doesn’t know if being on the road so much is for her. For me, I’m already too deep—I’m on the road all the time. She loves wrestling and she loves it here, and she’s so good at it, so it’s a very tough decision for her.”