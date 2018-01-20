Ricochet’s First WWE Twitter Feud

WWE issued the following:

Montez Ford, Trevor Mann trade jabs on Twitter following intense WWE PC workout

Trevor Mann has been at the WWE Performance Center for less than a week, but the acclaimed new recruit appears to already be locked in competition with his fellow athletes in Orlando, Fla. — at least in the weight room.

WWE PC Strength & Conditioning Coach Sean Hayes led NXT Superstars through a Hercules-inspired upper-body workout today, and as a video posted on N’T’s Twitter account reveals, the regimen was a grueling one.

Following the sweat session, Mann — who’s seen in the video doing a set of chin-ups with weighted chains wrapped around him — couldn’t help but take a playful (we think) jab at The Street Profits, suggesting he showed Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins “how it’s done.”

Today’s workout at the @WWEPerformCtr moved the chains! NXT Superstars were out in full force this morning. Spot any of your favorites? #WeAreNXT #NowWithLowerVolume pic.twitter.com/dg56yoD102 — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 19, 2018

I had to show @MontezFordWWE and @AngeloDawkins how it’s done!! I’m sure @ApolloCrews knows EXACTLY what I mean. https://t.co/x8zHNgpJzx — The One And Only! (@KingRicochet) January 19, 2018

Never one to let a salvo go unanswered, Ford offered a little context in his response to the WWE PC newcomer:

Following the workout, Mann was overheard saying that he’s coming for the Combine crown in 2018, a reference to NXT’s annual strength-and-conditioning Combine, a competition in which Ford has always been one of the top performers. Could a budding rivalry between the two athletic wonders be shaping up before our very eyes?