Ride Along Video Preview For Tonight Featuring Brian Kendrick and James Gallagher, Alexa Bliss Hypes Tonight’s WWE RAW

Published On 04/17/2017 | By PWMania.com Staff | News

– WWE released this short interview with former SmackDown Live Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss. In the video below, she talks about being traded to Monday Night RAW and tonight’s RAW being held in her hometown of Columbus, Ohio.

– Here is a preview for tonight’s episode of Ride Along, which will air on the WWE Network at 11:06 PM EST. The video below features Brian Kendrick and James Gallagher.

