Ride Along Video Preview For Tonight Featuring Brian Kendrick and James Gallagher, Alexa Bliss Hypes Tonight’s WWE RAW

– WWE released this short interview with former SmackDown Live Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss. In the video below, she talks about being traded to Monday Night RAW and tonight’s RAW being held in her hometown of Columbus, Ohio.

EXCLUSIVE: @AlexaBliss_WWE is here to take over the #RAW Women's Division, and it all begins tonight in her hometown of Columbus, Ohio! pic.twitter.com/Cl39kkYCgM — WWE (@WWE) April 17, 2017

– Here is a preview for tonight’s episode of Ride Along, which will air on the WWE Network at 11:06 PM EST. The video below features Brian Kendrick and James Gallagher.