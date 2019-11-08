Rikishi Comments On The Usos Being Arrested

During an interview with WrestlingInc.com, former WWE star Rikishi commented on his sons Jimmy and Jey Uso being arrested in recent times and the negative headlines:

“Today you can’t hide anything; you have to be careful with social media. It’s not just when you come to an arena as it’s in your personal life and there are camera phones all over the place,” said Rikishi. “For me, I’m always cautious of things that I do and if it’s not the right thing, then you definitely don’t wanna do that.”

“With the boys, they are gonna live and learn. Nobody’s perfect, and I’m the first to say, but I’ve learned off my failures. If I did get in trouble, maybe had a few too many drinks and knew I wasn’t supposed to be behind the wheel, you can rest assure that I’m ready to pay the consequences. Sometimes you have to grow up.”

“We mess up on the road, it domino effects all the way down to my youngest son. As any adult in any job, everybody has choices to do right or act like an idiot,” said Rikishi. “So, you pick and choose.”