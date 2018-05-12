Rikishi Reveals Advice He Gave To John Cena, Daniel Bryan Gets Great Reaction At WWE Event

#TBT Key word I gave John Cena years ago was #Longevity when I first met this uce @johncena . He listened and learned understood what I meant .. You see him now absolutely amazing career and still going … Congratulations to all your success and still being the same uce I met from before.. #HeGetsIt #NeverSwitchUp – JRF #WweHOFRikishi #Rikishi @thesamoandynasty #Wwe #johncena #FutureWweHOF

