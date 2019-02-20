Rikishi Teases The Usos Becoming Free Agents

Rikishi, the father of The Usos, wrote the following on his Instagram account:

#AndNew 6x @wwe Tag team champions .. @jonathanfatu and @uceyjucey ( Josh Fatu ) @thesamoandynasty legacy continues there’s nothing else to prove Twins .. Congratulations your hard work in the industry will and never be denied in the @Wwe or anywhere else in the wrestling 🌍 #UsosIs$$$$ #TooLegitToPassUpOn #TimesUp #SoonToBeFreeAgents or Not – @rikishi sons #samoamosamoa🇼🇸🇦🇸 •

• “You go out there day in and day out and you grind and you bust your ass. As soon as you slip one time you got the world against you, you know?” “It’s hard to go out like that with the mindset thinking everyone out there’s against you. Until you go out there and you show them what you’re really made of. “ Jonathan Fatu