Ring Caves On Tonight’s RAW (Video), Bayley And Sasha Banks Celebrate, 205 Live Segment

– As noted, Bayley earned the fifth spot on the women’s Team RAW Survivor Series team by defeating Dana Brooke and Mickie James in a Triple Threat on tonight’s show. Above is video of Bayley talking to Mike Rome about the win until partner Sasha Banks interrupts to congratulate her. They discuss the match and Bayley has no doubt that Team RAW will beat Team SmackDown for the second year in a row. As noted, the women’s 5-on-5 Traditional Elimination Match on Sunday will feature Captain Alicia Fox, Banks, Bayley, Nia Jax and Asuka vs. Captain Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Naomi, Tamina Snuka and Carmella.

– A birthday celebration for Kalisto has been announced for this week’s WWE 205 Live episode. It’s believed that WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore will crash the party as the two prepare to face off for the title on the Survivor Series Kickoff pre-show.

– Braun Strowman is responsible for another destroyed ring as he sent Kane through the mat with a running powerslam during the closing segment of tonight’s RAW in Atlanta. The two were to have a singles match as the main event but the match never officially began. Below are videos from tonight’s big angle: