Ring Stolen From Paige At Hotel, AJ Lee & CM Punk Notes, Latest WWE Fury Video

– As seen above, the latest WWE Fury video features 20 spine-tingling slams on the floor from Braun Strowman, Sheamus, Seth Rollins, Golden Truth, Samoa Joe, Mark Henry, Rusev, Natalya, WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar and others.

– AJ Lee will be on NBC’s “Last Call with Carson Daly” this coming Tuesday at 1:35am EST to plug her “Crazy Is My Superpower” book that recently came out. Her husband CM Punk will be making his first appearance in the New York City area since leaving WWE on July 1st and July 2nd at the Eternal Con, which takes place at the Nassau Coliseum.

– Paige noted on Instagram that her ring from Alberto El Patron was recently stolen from their hotel room. She posted the following on her new ring and her love for the GFW Global Champion: