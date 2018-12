Rising NXT star Matt Riddle teased an appearance in the 2019 Royal Rumble while appearing on Edge and Christian’s podcast:

“I’m really hoping in this new year because I know TakeOver is the same weekend as the Royal Rumble and I’ll be honest, I’m a big Rumble guy. You never know. There might be a spot open. Maybe I get in there. Maybe I make some history. I’m aiming for the stars. Star stallion. Dude, it needs to happen. If not this year, it’s definitely this year, yeah, it should happen.”