RKO Slow Motion Video From SmackDown, John Cena’s New “Respect” Gear, Fans On SmackDown

– WWE posted this video of Randy Orton hitting the RKO on Luke Harper to win their match at tonight’s SmackDown:

– As seen below, 69% of fans on Twitter gave tonight’s Royal Rumble go-home edition of SmackDown a thumbs up with over 2800 votes:

What did you think about tonight's episode of #SDLive? — WWE (@WWE) January 25, 2017

– The new “Respect” gear John Cena debuted on tonight’s WWE SmackDown is already available on WWE Shop, seen in the graphic below. Cena will challenge WWE Champion AJ Styles at Sunday’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view.