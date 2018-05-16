Road Dogg On Negative Feedback About AJ Styles – Shinsuke Nakamura Feud

WWE SmackDown Live creative team member Road Dogg has reacted to fans who were critical of the company booking several AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura matches in a short period of time.

It ain’t easy but I try to rise above it. It gets to me some times tho for sure, I’m only human.”

You’re a fan since 2011? Thanks for being a fan but I need my job dude, I’d appreciate you not trying to get me fired. But, if you need to try…. ok 👌 #OUDK — Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) May 16, 2018