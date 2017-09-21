Road Dogg Reacts To Low SmackDown Attendance Reports, Braun Strowman On His Injury & Recovery

– WWE prodcucer/Smackdown Live writer Road Dogg addressed the reports about WWE attendance being down with the following:

September is historically a tough month for Sports Entertainment. Not making excuses, just want all the variables figured in. — Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) September 20, 2017

– During an interview with SI.com, Braun Strowman spoke about his recent injury and recovery:

“Six weeks after my surgery, I benched 455 for eight [reps],” said Strowman. “I don’t do a whole lot of heavy squatting stuff anymore because my legs give out really fast and that slows me down in the ring. Mainly, a lot of the stuff I do now is just maintenance. I can’t do the crazy, heavy lifting on top of all the banging around and the travel eventually wears on you, so I just try to look good in the ring. We do this 300 days a year, and it’s a lot on the body, but I am grateful to represent the WWE. This company has given me so many things, and I’ve gone around the world because of them, it’s an honor to be here. You’ve got to work hard, you’ve got to listen, and you’ve got to be tough.”