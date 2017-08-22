Road Dogg Responds To Negative Fan Reactions On Baron Corbin’s WWE SummerSlam Loss

WWE producer and Smackdown creative team Road Dogg commented on Baron Corbin’s loss to John Cena at Summerslam with the following messages:

He lost to Cena in a match. — Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) August 22, 2017

I just don't see how working with Cena at SummerSlam is a negative. It's 1 beat of the whole song, 1 moment in a long career. — Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) August 22, 2017