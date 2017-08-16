Road Dogg Responds To Negative Feedback About Baron Corbin’s MITB Cash-In

As seen on this week’s Smackdown Live, Baron Corbin cashed-in his Money in the Bank briefcase but failed to capture the WWE Title.

WWE producer and SmackDown Live creative team member Road Dogg responded to some of the negative feedback he has gotten about this week’s show:

The .05% don't employ me. — Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) August 16, 2017

Andrew, if you're not pleased with the ….. #blocked — Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) August 16, 2017

You and me both Cody — Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) August 16, 2017