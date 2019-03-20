Road To WrestleMania 35 Is Almost Over

Sunday, April 7th. We are really close to Wrestlemania 35, an event that we are ready to bet on, with or without a Genting bet promo code 2019, will remain in history for many reasons. The first is that World Wrestling Entertainment seems intent on turning it into the longest show in the federation. According to some rumors, in fact, at the end WM35 should get to include a total of 17 matches, thus surpassing WrestleMania 34 which lasted 314 minutes thanks to 14 matches, 3 of which took place in the pre-show and 11 in the main card. The previous edition of 2017 lasted 305 minutes, while in 2016 WrestleMania 32 lasted 286 minutes.

Another element that would make WrestleMania 35 a historic event is that it could be the first edition to have an all-female main event. The federation’s top management, while we are writing this article, have not yet made a final decision. The choice is between the highly talked about Triple Threat for the RAW Women’s Title between Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch and reigning champion Ronda Rousey or the more traditional men’s clash for the Universal Title Match between challenger Seth Rollins and Brock Lesnar. The feeling is that the heat so high that the feud has reached among the three wrestlers, will lead to choose this solution for the main event although perhaps the final decision we will know only Sunday, April 7.

Another long-awaited clash is the “No Holds Barred Match” between Triple H and Batista. The latter returns to WWE after a long break during which he continued his very successful career as an actor. How can we forget his participation in Blade Runner 2049 and especially his performance as Drax of the Guardians of the Galaxy in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

Wrestlemania 35 will also see the Farewell Match for WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle. In this case, the choice of entrusting Baron Corbin with the role of antagonist of the Olympic hero has left many fans and insiders puzzled. The hope of many is that there may be some surprises, maybe a participation of Undertaker, currently still off the card of WM and away from the WWE for many months.

Waiting to discover the rival of WWE Champion Daniel Bryan (there is not much doubt that it will be Kofi Kingston but the storyline currently does not yet allow to confirm it officially) there is much expectation for some matches without any title up for grabs but with protagonists of the highest value. So much is expected at a technical level from AJ Styles against Randy Orton as well as from the dispute between former allies The Miz and Shane McMahon. Braun Strowman is then the main favorite of the sixth edition Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal although perhaps the giant of Sherrils Ford would have deserved a more important role within the WM 35 card.

Finally, we remember the other titled matches already confirmed for the card and more precisely the WWE Cruiserweight Title Match between Tony Nese and the champion Buddy Murphy and the WWE United States Title Match that will see the challenger Rey Mysterio face Samoa Joe.