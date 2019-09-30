Rob Van Dam Responds To Fans Criticizing His Raunchy Photos

Rob Van Dam has received some backlash over recent photos he published of himself with topless women including his girlfriend. With fans criticizing the photos and bringing up his divorce, RVD took time to respond to some comments:

😆😆 It was 100% her choice but I’m SOOO happy she left and married the guy that painted my green room. I was loyal to someone that didn’t deserve it and now I’m rewarded with happiness. Stay a miserable real man like most people do and sacrifice your life. I’m good AF https://t.co/H1gsYomO5d — Rob Van Dam (@TherealRVD) 28 September 2019

She had the house worker on payroll for many many years and now they’re married and have lots of my money. That’s her greatest success story. 🤣🤣

Anyway she been gone almost 5 years and seems longer so I’m way the fuck over that. Just catching you up. I love my life 😊 https://t.co/qbRFcW9wd9 — Rob Van Dam (@TherealRVD) 29 September 2019

Don’t miss the point. I’m glad it happened to me. Slimey lied and cheated since the very start. DAMN- now there’s nothing left for my autobiography! 😆 I’m sure I’ll think of a story or two to share. 🤣 🤣🤣 Respect yourself. 🤙 https://t.co/bBgO4H1tJ7 — Rob Van Dam (@TherealRVD) 29 September 2019

I know this was just posted to get a reaction, but just in case anyone else is this stupid… Cancer came and left in 2009. Bitch walked out officially in 2015. Quit being stupid. https://t.co/dKwCxJeAAn — Rob Van Dam (@TherealRVD) 29 September 2019